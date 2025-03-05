Solar Simplified and Standard Solar Partner to Accelerate Community Solar in Maryland

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Simplified, a leading national Community Solar aggregator, is proud to announce a new partnership with Standard Solar, a leading commercial and community solar developer and asset owner to simplify and expand access to community solar in Maryland. This collaboration will make more than 30 megawatts (MW) of community solar energy available to Maryland residents and businesses in 2025 and 2026, removing barriers to access and providing a transparent enrollment and user-friendly billing process.

As part of this partnership, Solar Simplified will serve as the exclusive provider for Standard Solar’s community solar projects in the Delmarva Power utility territory, managing all customer-facing operations, including acquisition, enrollment, billing, and ongoing engagement. This streamlined approach removes customer-associated risks and administrative burdens, allowing Standard Solar to focus on its expertise in developing and financing high-quality solar projects.

"We are thrilled to partner with Standard Solar to expand access to community solar in Maryland," said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified. "This collaboration not only supports the clean energy transition but also reinforces our shared commitment to equity by dedicating 40% of all projects to Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) households. By making solar savings accessible to those who need it most, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of Maryland residents."

Community solar programs allow residents—including renters and those without suitable rooftops—to benefit from solar energy without needing to install panels on their property. Subscribers receive solar credits on their utility bills, reducing electricity costs while contributing to a greener grid. Maryland’s community solar initiative has been a driving force in making renewable energy more accessible, with a strong focus on ensuring LMI households benefit from these programs. Additionally, Maryland has set ambitious renewable energy targets, including a mandate to reach 50% renewable energy by 2030. Community solar plays a crucial role in achieving these goals while ensuring equitable access to clean energy.

"At Standard Solar, we are focused on deploying solar across the U.S. to help balance the grid and enhance energy stability,” said Rick Berube, Chief Operating Officer, Standard Solar. “Community solar is one of the most effective ways to achieve this, but success depends on seamless customer acquisition and management. Partnering with Solar Simplified ensures our projects are fully subscribed and accessible to the communities they serve. Their expertise streamlines enrollment, simplifies billing and provides the financial predictability and operational efficiency we need to scale high-quality solar solutions nationwide.”

By prioritizing an all-encompassing service model, Solar Simplified is removing barriers that have historically hindered community solar adoption, such as complex enrollment processes and unclear billing structures. This partnership ensures a seamless and transparent experience for subscribers while helping Maryland meet its aggressive clean energy goals. By expanding community solar availability in the Delmarva Power utility territory, this collaboration also contributes to a more resilient and sustainable regional power grid.

Solar Simplified’s proprietary platform seamlessly matches residents and businesses with local solar farms while handling customer management, billing, and collections, making it the preferred choice for developers looking to maximize the impact and efficiency of their projects. With a risk-free approach that includes no-cost subscriber acquisition, free churn replacement, and guaranteed revenue collection, Solar Simplified removes the financial uncertainties that often burden developers, ensuring long-term project success. With one all-encompassing fee structure, Solar Simplified provides developers with a predictable and hassle-free process, allowing them to focus on expanding their renewable energy portfolios.

About Solar Simplified

Solar Simplified is a national leader in Community Solar aggregation, revolutionizing the industry by eliminating customer-related risks and barriers for developers. By seamlessly matching residents and businesses with local solar farms and handling all aspects of acquisition, management, billing, and collections, Solar Simplified enables developers and independent power producers to scale quickly and effectively. Committed to sustainability and equity, Solar Simplified focuses on expanding clean energy access for all, with a strong emphasis on serving Low- and Moderate-Income households.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 350 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X: @StandardSolar.

PR Contact:

Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson + Associates for Standard Solar

703-907-0010

leah@wilkinson.associates

For more information on this partnership and upcoming community solar opportunities in Maryland, visit www.SolarSimplified.com or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.