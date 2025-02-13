Convergent Energy and Power and Solar Simplified Team Up to Accelerate Clean Energy Access Across New York State

Convergent and Solar Simplified expand clean energy access in NY, bringing savings and sustainability to communities through innovative storage solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent), a leading provider of energy storage solutions across North America, and Solar Simplified, a trailblazer in community solar, are working together to increase the availability of and access to clean energy sources for New York State residents. The collaboration covers three of Convergent’s energy storage systems that it developed for Orange & Rockland Utility, for which Solar Simplified will manage the community storage subscriber base.

Convergent and Solar Simplified are committed to advancing New York State’s aggressive renewable energy targets under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). These systems support New York’s goal of achieving 70% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040.

Solar Simplified offers significant expertise in connecting residents and local businesses with Community Solar projects. Leveraging its streamlined customer management solutions, Solar Simplified ensures subscribers achieve guaranteed savings while allowing them to participate in the clean energy movement. Their mission to make renewable energy equitable and accessible resonates throughout this partnership.

These systems empower accounts in the Orangetown, Haverstraw, Deerpark, and Crawford communities to benefit from renewable energy-generated cost savings directly on their utility bills. In addition, this collaboration exemplifies how innovation and collaboration can drive both economic and environmental benefits simultaneously.

“Energy storage is the linchpin of the clean energy transition and a more reliable electric grid” said Frank Genova, Convergent Energy and Power’s Co-Founder and CFO. “Convergent is proud to partner with Solar Simplified, which is doing the important work of extending the financial and environmental benefits of our systems to New York communities.”

“Partnering with Convergent on these three systems is just the beginning of this meaningful relationship to amplify the reach and impact of community generation,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified. “Together, we’re creating a model for clean energy adoption that delivers meaningful savings and tangible benefits to communities statewide.”

This groundbreaking collaboration showcases the shared vision of Convergent and Solar Simplified combining state-of-the-art technology with consumer-centric solar and storage solutions to accelerate the clean energy transition while delivering lasting benefits to residents, businesses, and communities.

About Convergent Energy and Power:

Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent) is a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America. Convergent has over a decade of experience financing and managing all aspects of the energy storage development cycle to help customers reduce electricity costs and increase reliability. The company’s commercial, industrial, and utility-scale assets can yield seven-figure savings while advancing the clean energy transition. Convergent’s proprietary asset management platform, PEAK IQ® leverages machine learning and deep market knowledge to optimize asset performance and maximize value. Convergent has over $1bn invested in or committed to assets in operation or under development across North America. For more information, visit convergentep.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Solar Simplified:

Solar Simplified is a leading national Community Solar aggregator, revolutionizing the industry by removing customer-associated barriers and risks, allowing Solar Developers and IPPs to scale quickly and effectively. With a commitment to sustainability and equity, we aim to make clean energy accessible to all through community-focused engagement and consumer education. The ability to seamlessly match residents and businesses with local solar farms, and handle acquisition, management, billing and collection makes Solar Simplified the best choice for Community Solar aggregation. Learn more at solarsimplified.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.