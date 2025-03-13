Solar Simplified Offers a More Lucrative Alternative to S-SFA for New York Developers, IPPs, and Project Owners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York’s Statewide Solar for All (S-SFA) program is creating a seismic shift in the community solar landscape, but for developers and project owners, it raises a fundamental question: Are you leaving money on the table?

While S-SFA promises simplicity, it comes with a hidden cost - lower margins, limited flexibility, and utility-controlled constraints. Developers lose the ability to optimize financial returns, determine who receives credits, and justify projects to local municipalities.

Why Developers Are Choosing Solar Simplified Over S-SFA:

Higher Margins, Bigger Profits – Keep more of your project’s Value Stack revenue. No NYSERDA-imposed discounting.

Free Customer Acquisition and Churn Replacement – We handle acquisition, billing, and churn replacement - 100% risk-free.

Flexible Subscriber Mix – Serve a mix of LMI and non-LMI customers for optimized financial returns.

Easier Permitting & Zoning Approvals – Municipalities push back on S-SFA because their constituents don’t directly benefit. With Solar Simplified, you can tell them residents will see savings.

Available in All New York Utilities – We serve every utility territory in the state, giving developers statewide project flexibility.

“Developers build projects to maximize returns for investors. S-SFA may seem simple, but it locks developers into lower margins, rigid constraints, and utility-controlled payouts,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified. “We deliver higher margins, maximum project IRR, and a frictionless process from day one. No uncertainty, no surprises—just higher profits and total control.”

The Bottom Line: More Revenue, Less Risk with Solar Simplified

While S-SFA limits financial upside and removes developer autonomy, Solar Simplified offers a turnkey alternative that maximizes project IRR from day one - without sacrificing margins or flexibility.

Ready to see how our model can work for your projects? Contact us today at Developers@solarsimplified.com or visit developers.solarsimplified.com/ssfa to learn more.

About Solar Simplified

Solar Simplified is a national leader in Community Solar aggregation, revolutionizing the industry by eliminating customer-related risks and barriers for developers. By seamlessly matching residents and businesses with local solar farms and handling all aspects of acquisition, management, billing, and collections, Solar Simplified enables developers and independent power producers to scale quickly and effectively. Committed to sustainability and equity, Solar Simplified focuses on expanding clean energy access for all, with a strong emphasis on serving Low- and Moderate-Income households.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.