SylkySmoove Entertainment Presents 'The Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva' Premiere at Capri Theatre in Montgomery, AL

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SylkySmoove Entertainment presents the premiere of " The Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva ," a compelling feature film that unveils the resilience and faith of eight extraordinary women. "I am excited to bring this one-night-only red carpet event to my hometown at the Capri Theatre on November 16, 2024," said Sylvia Wilson , who wrote, produced, and starred in the film. "The story delves into universal themes of love, sisterhood, relationships, and betrayal while celebrating the beauty and strength of faith and self-discovery."Event Details:Date: November 16, 2024Location: Capri Theatre1045 East Fairview AvenueMontgomery, AL 36106Schedule:2 PM – Matinee Screening6 PM – Red Carpet Event7:30 PM – Showtime"This is a raw story about eight best friends who have battled sexual trauma and abuse, bullying, toxic relationships, mental illness, the glass ceiling, size acceptance, and discrimination, and unite to discover self-love," said Darlene Shuford, an executive producer and actress for the film. "I want everyone to know they are not alone and that they have the power to rise above whatever challenges they encounter." This film is a testament to the power of resilience and self-discovery, with the intent to inspire and uplift the audience.The cast confronts their challenges, ranging from health and wellness issues to the pressures of unhealthy relationships and negative body image. Through Wilson’s compassionate storytelling, the film addresses these themes with sensitivity and depth, bringing each woman’s story to the forefront. "These themes are not just part of the film; they are the heart of the film and will engage and connect with every viewer," said Wilson.“In this film, we celebrate womanhood and the difficulties that many women face yet often keep hidden,” says Wilson, founder of SylkySmoove Entertainment. “It’s about standing firm in faith, confronting our deepest secrets, and finding hope and healing through our stories. I’m honored to present a film that empowers women of all backgrounds and brings faith-driven narratives to life in a way that resonates with audiences.”"The Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva" is timely and timeless, allowing audiences to explore topics rarely seen on screen. Hosted by Jazzy Kward and Cubie Ray Hayes, the event promises an unforgettable evening of faith and empowerment that celebrates resilience, unity, and the beauty of authenticity.“We’ve created a film that resonates with anyone who has faced adversity,” says Wilson. “The Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva is more than just entertainment; it’s a message of support and encouragement. At SylkySmoove Entertainment, we are dedicated to promoting self-love, inclusivity, and unity. We want every viewer to feel acknowledged and motivated to embrace their unique journey.”Sylvia Wilson concludes, “This project has been a labor of love and a testament to the strength found in our vulnerabilities. My mission is to transform the entertainment industry by promoting diverse narratives that celebrate body positivity, sisterhood, and spiritual unity while building communities of love and acceptance."About SylkySmoove EntertainmentSylkySmoove Entertainment is committed to producing faith-centered stories that uplift and empower women of all backgrounds and sizes. Our mission is to inspire positive self-image, inclusivity, and unity. Through impactful storytelling, we seek to challenge societal standards, cultivate sisterhood, and celebrate the beauty of each person’s unique journey in faith and self-acceptance.

