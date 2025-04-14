Stonebwoy to Headline 2025 HoodTalk Music Festival Unity Edition at Independence Square in Accra on May 9

Award-winning Ghanaian Superstar Stonebwoy known as a Afropop, Afro-dancehall and reggae musician will kick off the May 9 Hoodtalk Music Festival Unity Edition to raise awareness about The DreamChild Foundation's mission to build children hospitals. Calling all music artists to a global platform to perform in front of a live audience of 15K and broadcast exposure to 250 countries. Artists, managers, booking agent, DM at IG @platinumstarmediagroup to secure a spot on the international lineup. Hoodtalk Music Festival is a project created by the DreamChild Foundation and powered by Virtual Hub to produce events to encourage the African neighboring youth to talk and engage with one another in a fun and unifying manner at regional concerts. World Health Organization reports, out of every 1,000 live births in Ghana, 48 children have the probability of dying before reaching age 5. The mission of The DreamChild Foundation is to raise funds from the Hoodtalk Music Festival and build pediatric hospitals.

A Global Music and Humanitarian Movement Calling Artists Worldwide to Raise $14 Million for Pediatric Clinics in Ghana—Broadcast to Over 250 Countries

We plan to achieve SDG 3—health for children—for peace and prosperity. We focus on sustainable health infrastructure that gives every child a chance at life.” — Kofi Amoakohene, Co-founder of the DreamChild Foundation.

ACCRA, GHANA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DreamChild Foundation presents the 2025 HoodTalk Music Festival : Unity Edition, powered by Virtual Hub, StepNorth, Platinum Star Media Group, Inc., and Fly-Away Promotions, Inc., an international cultural phenomenon that unites music, mission, and movement for a powerful cause.This humanitarian event will be headlined by Ghana’s global music icon Stonebwoy and broadcast live to over 250 countries on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra. With an expected turnout of 15,000+ in-person attendees, the festival calls on artists from around the globe to join the lineup and unite their voices to raise $14 million to build five pediatric clinics across Ghana.“We plan to achieve SDG 3—health for children—for peace and prosperity,” said Kofi Amoakohene, Co-founder of the DreamChild Foundation. “Our focus is on sustainable health infrastructure that gives every child a chance at life.”The Power of Unity Through MusicSince its inception, HoodTalk has evolved from a grassroots initiative into a globally recognized festival with a purpose. The 2025 theme, “Connecting Music, Heritage, and Humanity,” empowers youth, celebrates culture, and amplifies the collective voice of artists, creatives, and changemakers.This year’s festival is co-hosted by:Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD, International Goodwill Ambassador for DreamChild Foundation and Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. CEO.Dr. Hasaan Rasheed, an All-American track star turned actor and humanitarian, is the CEO of Fly-Away Promotions, Inc., whose next feature film—shot in Ghana—will premiere an exclusive trailer during the event.“Where legends rise and voices unite: Join us as we craft a global crescendo. Your music deserves the world’s ears,” said Dr. Rasheed.A Tribute and A Call to ActionThe 2025 HoodTalk Unity Edition also honors the victims of the May 9, 2001, stadium tragedy, when 127 lives were lost during a football match in Accra. The festival transforms tragedy into tribute, using music to inspire healing and hope.“I call on the world's youth—particularly the youth of Africa—to play an active role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The global goals are peace and prosperity for people and the planet. The world needs your creativity, knowledge, reach, and energy to help find innovative solutions to our world’s challenges,” said H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, who served as the 13th president of Ghana from 2017 to 2025.Two-Part Festival ExperienceThe festival includes two key experiences:1. The Youth Festival – A powerful platform for young voices to lead dialogues on climate change, sustainable development, and African innovation—powered by art, music, and creativity.2. The CSR Fundraising Drive – The $14 million goal will support the construction and operation of five pediatric clinics in underserved regions of Ghana, ensuring access to critical care for thousands of children.“Music is the universal language for healing, giving back, and making a difference,” said Dr. Lemelle, CEO/Founder of Platinum Star Media Group, Inc., a talent management company. “Bring your voice to the world stage to help the children in Ghana have access to hospitals.”All Eyes on GhanaTop-tier hosts MC Merquary Quaye, MC Portfolio, and MC Tell will lead a high-energy celebration. The event will be covered by KGCV DTV, a channel dedicated to HoodTalk, and audiences worldwide can follow updates on:📱 YouTube | Instagram | FacebookAmong the talent lighting up the DJ booth is the breakout star Naomi Quartey aka DJ Spices, the youngest female DJ to take the stage—bringing fresh energy and representation to this global event.Be Part of the MovementArtists, performers, cultural groups, and changemakers worldwide are invited to apply to perform and support this vital cause.📧 Performance inquiries and press and talent submissions: corporateoffice@platinumstarmediagroup.com or text to WhatsApp 1-213-276-7827 Send DM IG @platinumstarpr or @platinumstarmediagroup.HoodTalk 2025 isn’t just a concert. It’s a movement for health, peace, and possibility—a moment to elevate your voice for the next generation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.