U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Lisa McClain for Michigan’s 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Lisa McClain to represent Michigan’s Ninth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congresswoman Lisa McClain is a proven fighter for free enterprise during her time in Congress,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Her bipartisan work in reducing regulations and taxes on Michigan and American businesses is impressive. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse her for her re-election bid to represent Michigan’s Ninth Congressional District again and look forward to working with her in the 119th Congress.”

“The U.S. and Michigan Chambers are champions for American businesses, and I am proud to receive their endorsement,” said Congresswoman Lisa McClain. “To return prosperity and innovation to our businesses, we simply need the government to get out of the way. I look forward to returning to the House next Congress and working alongside our advocates in the business community as we create opportunity and growth for hardworking Americans and business owners.”

"Michigan needs strong leadership in Washington D.C., which is why the Michigan Chamber is proud to support Congresswoman Lisa McClain's bid for re-election," said Michigan Chamber President and CEO, Jim Holcomb. “Lisa has proven to be a champion for free enterprise, has been an advocate for businesses, and understands that Michigan needs a strong economy for all. The Michigan Chamber urges the re-election of Congresswoman McClain.”

