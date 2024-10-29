Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $1.5 Million Grant to Help Protect the San Pedro River

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Yesterday, Governor Katie Hobbs joined the Audubon Society, The Nature Conservancy, environmental advocates, and officials from Sierra Vista, Cochise County, Fort Huachuca and the Bureau of Land Management to announce a $1.5 million grant for Cochise County to complete a water recharge project on the San Pedro River.

“The San Pedro River is a one-of-a-kind desert river that plays a critical role in the habitat and ecosystem of the region,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This funding isn’t just dollars and cents, it’s a down payment on the state’s long-term commitment to securing Arizona’s water future. Important water conservation projects like this, alongside efforts to reform rural groundwater management will bring real solutions to build a sustainable future across the entire state.”

With the support of the grant, the Coyote Wash Stormwater Management Project will capture additional precipitation and stormwater to recharge the aquifer, protect flows in the San Pedro River, and improve water quality.

“Thank you to Governor Hobbs for recognizing the efforts we have made to protect our San Pedro River,” said Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa. “As the major migratory corridor for wildlife, the San Pedro River is crucial for both the health of our environment and for the vitality of our communities here in Cochise County. The City of Sierra Vista has worked with our partners at the local, state, and federal levels to implement innovative and responsible water management for decades and we continue to work on that today.”

“We have to protect the Fort, as well as the people, as well as the river,” said Cochise County Supervisor Ann English. “This is the last mile and last dollar we needed to finish this project. We’ve been working on this project, as well as many other conservation projects for years because we knew it needed to happen. Our flood control department and our staff in the supervisors office all have been and are committed toward working toward a better water future for Cochise County.”

“The Nature Conservancy is thankful for the investment by Governor Hobbs in the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network’s Coyote Wash Project,” said Kim Schonek, The Nature Conservancy’s Arizona Water Program Director. “Long-term collaboration with state, local, and federal partners combined with sound science led to the development and design of this project. These efforts are key examples of how water managers can plan for a resilient future that balances water needs for communities and nature.”

Prior to the announcement, the Governor joined local advocates and stakeholders for a tour of the river to see its current condition and the wildlife it supports. This grant is part of the Hobbs Administration’s efforts and commitments to protect Arizona’s water supplies and improve sustainable water management practices.

###