Governor Katie Hobbs Is Making Three Appointments to Maricopa County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that she will be making three appointments to the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Janette Corral is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and has over a decade of experience working in the Maricopa County court system. Her extensive professional experience includes eight years with the Maricopa County Public Defender’s Office—three as a Deputy Public Defender and five as an attorney in the Criminal Mental Health Unit. For the last four years, Judge Corral has served as a Commissioner for the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Nicole Hartley is a graduate from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. For over 10 years, she served as a Deputy Public Defender for the Maricopa County Public Defender’s Office. Judge Hartley has served as a Commissioner for the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2021.

Brian Palmer is a graduate from the University of Arizona’s James E. Rogers College of Law. Judge Palmer has over 10 years of experience in private practice in civil and commercial litigation. He also served as Senior Civil Litigation Counsel for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prior to his appointment as a Commissioner for the Maricopa County Superior Court in 2020.

The appointments are for the vacancies created by the retirement of Judges Bruce R. Cohen, Jo Lynn Gentry, and Lisa A. VandenBerg.

###