Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,515 in the last 365 days.

Judgment for Attorney Fees in Divorce Case Doesn’t Expire

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that under the plain meaning of a Family Code section, an ex-wife can pursue collection of an attorney-fee award in her dissolution action that was made nearly 12 years before she filed an application for a writ of execution without having sought a renewal of the judgment as the 10-year mark approached, rejecting the contention that this contravenes legislative intent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judgment for Attorney Fees in Divorce Case Doesn’t Expire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more