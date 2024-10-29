Judgment for Attorney Fees in Divorce Case Doesn’t Expire

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that under the plain meaning of a Family Code section, an ex-wife can pursue collection of an attorney-fee award in her dissolution action that was made nearly 12 years before she filed an application for a writ of execution without having sought a renewal of the judgment as the 10-year mark approached, rejecting the contention that this contravenes legislative intent.

