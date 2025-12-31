Napa Historic Courthouse Jury Room Dedicated as "Tisher Hall" to Honor Groundbreaking Judge

On Friday, December 19, a wide range of community leaders gathered at the Napa County Superior Court to recognize Judge Francisca P. Tisher for thirty years of service on the bench and for her ground-breaking achievements as the first woman appointed as a judge in Napa. The ceremony concluded with the naming of the court’s jury assembly room in her honor as the Francisca P. Tisher Jury Assembly Room.

