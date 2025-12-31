Submit Release
Federal judge allows HHS to share Medicaid data with ICE

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, appointed by former President Obama, ruled that in light of the “abrupt departure from their past policies of not sharing or using Medicaid data for immigration enforcement purposes,” both the HHS and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have “adequately explained their decisions.”

