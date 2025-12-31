Appeals court blocks ruling requiring Calif. schools to disclose transgender identities

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a federal judge’s ruling that would have required California schools to allow teachers to inform parents if a student identifies as transgender. This temporary stay preserves the current policy while the court considers whether to impose a longer hold during the state’s appeal.

