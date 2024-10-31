Advanced Material Solutions for Pack Expo International 2024

IPX 2000® UHMW improves slip-stick performance and reduces part wear, providing up to a 40% increase in wear resistance and 30% more slip versus other grades of UHMW.

Interstate Advanced Materials highlights advanced material solutions for the packaging and processing industry in preparation for Pack Expo International.

IPX 2000® is an advanced polyethylene (PE) compound with enhanced abrasion resistance and UV stability that retains virgin UHMW's other exceptional properties.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights advanced material solutions for the packaging and processing industry in preparation for Pack Expo International in Chicago, Illinois from November 3rd to November 6th. As the world's largest packing and processing trade show, Pack Expo International offers attendees access to the latest technology, networking opportunities, and educational programs vital for staying competitive and up-to-date with industry trends.Interstate Advanced Materials supplies the packaging and processing industry with reliable solutions such as IPX 2000® UHMW , which replaces metal in demanding applications and is perfect for the gears, springs, plates, bushings, and housings used in packaging and processing machinery. IPX 2000is an advanced polyethylene (PE) compound with enhanced abrasion resistance and UV stability that retains virgin UHMW's other exceptional properties. Known for its high resistance to corrosive chemicals (except oxidizing acids), low moisture absorption, and high friction resistance, IPX 2000provides up to a 40% increase in wear resistance and 30% more slip compared to other UHMW grades, reducing part wear and improving slip-stick performance.Nyloilself-lubricating cast nylon is used to replace metal components in packaging and processing machinery due to its high strength, high rigidity, and low friction properties. Nyloilfeatures an internal lubricant that provides a 25% lower coefficient of friction than standard cast and extruded nylon grades. Its lubricant does not spin out, dry out, or drain out, even in the harshest environments. This material is ideal for wheels, bearings, pulleys, wear pads, and other components where lubrication is difficult or otherwise impossible and can even operate in marine conditions. Renovo-MPC™ post-consumer polycarbonate is a versatile material used in protective guards, machine covers, inspection windows, conveyor components, and various other packaging and processing applications. Renovo-MPC™ delivers sustainability without sacrificing the high impact resistance, excellent light transmission, and low haze that general-purpose extruded polycarbonate is known for. Optically clear and virtually unbreakable, this material provides excellent protection for machine components while offering a clear line of sight to monitor movement along production lines. Renovo-MPC™ can contribute to LEED Materials and Resource credits in certain applications.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with packing and processing professionals ahead of Pack Expo International 2024 to find solutions that address the industry's current challenges. The company remains committed to helping packing and processing experts learn more about the benefits of plastics and composites materials. Packaging and processing professionals seeking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on IPX 2000®, Nyloil®, Renovo-MPC™, and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.