Texas Women In Homeland Security Unifies and Launches to Cultivate Leadership in Public Safety and Resilience

Texas Women in Homeland Security Founding Members: Waheeda Yousofzoy – President, LaSandra Brown – Secretary, Dr. Janeana White – Treasurer, and Chelsia Elmore – Vice President

Women in Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Launch Non-Profit Dedicated to Empowering Women in the Field and Fostering Safe and Resilient Communities

Texas Women in Homeland Security (TX-WHS) was founded to provide a platform where women can lead, share expertise and strengthen the safety and resilience of our communities” — Waheeda Yousofzoy, President and Founding Member of TX-WHS

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Women in Homeland Security (TX-WHS) proudly announces its official launch, marking a significant step toward empowering women in fields represented within the Homeland Security Enterprise. This groundbreaking organization is dedicated to advancing women through networking, professional development and philanthropic opportunities. As the first Central U.S. organization of its kind, TX-WHS is committed to fostering collaboration across the public and private sectors to strengthen national security.“Texas Women in Homeland Security (TX-WHS) was founded to provide a platform where women can lead, share expertise and strengthen the safety and resilience of our communities,” said Waheeda Yousofzoy, President and Founding Member of TX-WHS. “This initiative reflects our vision to build a homeland security field enriched by diverse talents, perspectives and leadership of women.”TX-WHS is supported by a distinguished board of accomplished professionals, each bringing a wealth of expertise and dedication to the organization’s mission.Waheeda Yousofzoy – PresidentYousofzoy is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) who earned a Master’s degree in Emergency and Disaster Management from Georgetown University. Her career spans leadership roles in corporate safety, emergency operations at the University of Texas at Austin, and regional preparedness, crisis coordination and training initiatives for Lakeway, Bee Cave, and Village of The Hills, where she currently serves as Tri-City Director of Emergency Management. Yousofzoy’s leadership in disaster preparedness has earned her several prestigious awards, including the American Red Cross Excellence in Disaster Preparedness Award, the Chevron Exceptional Performance Award and recognition as the first-ever recipient of the Challenge/Civic Coin from City of Lakeway.Chelsia Elmore – Vice PresidentElmore is a seasoned healthcare emergency management leader and a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) with over 20 years of experience. As Manager of Organizational Resilience at Texas Children’s Hospital, she coordinates multidisciplinary teams to ensure patient safety during crises. Elmore’s expertise in healthcare administration, along with her commitment to professional development, makes her an integral leader in the advancement of emergency management standards.Dr. Janeana White – TreasurerWhite completed the Executive Leaders Program at the Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS). Throughout the program, White collaborated with homeland security officials from across the nation on current policy, strategy, and organizational design challenges. A leader in public health, she oversees health policies and initiatives to improve community outcomes. White’s medical expertise and leadership, combined with her involvement in addressing health disparities, position her as a key figure in TX-WHS’s mission to enhance community resilience.LaSandra Brown – SecretaryBrown is the Senior Organizational Resilience Program Manager at Texas Children’s Hospital. She is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) and has over a decade of experience in disaster preparedness. She holds an MBA from Grand Canyon University in Organizational Leadership and is passionate about raising awareness for disaster preparedness. Brown is committed to empowering individuals and communities with the skills they need to respond to emergencies.For more information about Texas Women in Homeland Security or to become a member, visit http://www.txwhs.org or contact us at info@txwhs.orgAbout Texas Women in Homeland SecurityTexas Women in Homeland Security is committed to promoting the advancement of women in the homeland security enterprise through networking, professional development, and philanthropic efforts. As the first organization of its kind in Central U.S., TX-WHS seeks to empower women, enhance knowledge-sharing, and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors to address critical security challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.