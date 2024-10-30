New ‘Election Day’ Book Author advocates American Holiday for Voting Day with Visual Storytelling

Author Jonathan Bernstein released his new “Election Day” board book in sync with the 2024 Presidential Election to draw attention to the movement to make Election Day in America a Federal Holiday. The 14-page “Election Day” book is a graphic novel that uses a similar sense of humor as Doonesbury, MAD Magazine, “The Simpsons”, and “Family Guy”. Using a visual storytelling approach, “Election Day” is a “Where’s Waldo” political satire book featuring 15 relatable characters who are mostly not voting due to work, school, apathy, red tape or health issues. Author Jonathan Bernstein shared why he published his “Election Day” book in sync with the 2024 Presidential Election on KGO ABC7 Mornings San Francisco. The “Election Day” book highlights 20 voter obstacles faced by 15 characters to push the movement forward that America needs to make voting day a national holiday.

To emphasize the need to make voting day a Federal Holiday in America, “Election Day” Author Jonathan Bernstein uses witty illustrations and political satire.

We published our “Election Day” book now to support the movement to make Election Day a national holiday in the United States to make it easier for people to cast their vote.” — Jonathan Bernstein, Author and Political Satirist

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jonathan Bernstein announces that his new “ Election Day ” book is being released in sync with the 2024 Presidential Election to draw attention to the movement to make Election Day in America a Federal Holiday. Using a visual storytelling approach, it’s a “Where’s Waldo” political satire book featuring 15 relatable characters who are mostly not voting due to work, school, apathy, red tape or health issues.Bernstein emphasizes, “Out of all the advanced democracies in the world, only the United States and Britain do NOT hold elections on either a weekend or a holiday. We support the movement to make Election Day a national holiday in the United States to make it easier for people to cast their vote.”Along with selecting the next President of the United States on November 5, 2024, millions will cast votes for U.S. representatives and senators. All 435 House seats are up for election, along with 34 Senate seats.Using a similar sense of humor as the Doonesbury comic strip, MAD Magazine, “The Simpsons”, and “Family Guy,” the “Election Day” board book is a 14-page picture book printed on art board and filled with witty illustrations to call attention to the importance of making a plan to vote this election season. Out of the 15 characters, only 6 are actually voting on Election Day. And while one couple voted early, everyone else has everyday life excuses.The U.S. is still ranked 31st out of 49 countries for voter turnout, as of 2022, according to Pew Research And a Pew Research Center Survey shows more Americans support making Election Day a federal holiday with “nearly 80 percent of Democrats and nearly 70 percent of Republicans favor the concept.”Democrats introduced a bill to make Election Day a federal holiday in 2021 (which passed the House), and was re-introduced in 2024, but hasn’t been taken up for a vote.“Only 5 states—Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York and West Virginia—recognize Election Day as a public holiday and enforce a requirement for employers to allow for time off to vote. That comprises roughly 13 percent of the voting-eligible population, according to the Movement Advancement Project,” according to USA Today.And while 28 states, plus Washington D.C., offer paid time off to vote, 21 states do not offer paid voting leave, according to Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2024/10/24/voting-on-a-workday-heres-what-states-require-paid-voting-leave/ As a result, the “Election Day” book highlights 20 voter obstacles to push the movement forward that America needs to make voting day a national holiday. Some of the top excuses are work, lack of transportation, misinformation, limited polling places, and more that can be viewed on the book website here:Bernstein emphasizes, “We hope you will be entertained and inspired to be a more active citizen by our new ‘Election Day’ board book. We encourage you to share it, gift it, and vote on November 5, 2024.”WHERE TO BUY THE BOOK“Election Day” (Big America, Inc., August 1, 2024)Book One in the Paranoid Press Graphic Novel series " American Holidays Amazon“Election Day” Book WebsiteFOLLOWInstagram @BigAmericaCoABOUT “ELECTION DAY” AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATORJONATHAN BERNSTEIN is the Author of the new "Election Day" board book. Jonathan was born in NYC, grew up in San Francisco, lived New Orleans after Katrina, and now lives in Portland, Oregon with his “modern family”. Bernstein has a PhD from Yale University in Literature and loves the expression of the absurd in everyday life. As a life-long student of European languages, he speaks 6 languages (German, French, Russian, English, Spanish & Swedish). Jonathan partnered with Illustrator Natalia Berezina for 2 books: 1. “Election Day” visual storytelling board book (2024) primarily for fans who love Doonesbury, MAD Magazine and “The Simpsons” and 2. “Two Goats” (2023), which is a children’s book. Jonathan's work and book have been seen on KGO ABC7 Mornings San Francisco, Authority Magazine, Outrage Overload Podcast, Coffee with the Dog radio show and many top podcasts.

KGO ABC7 Mornings San Francisco: How New 2024 Election Day Book follows 15 Neighbors on Voting Day

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.