Office of the Governor – News Release –Gov. Green Makes Appointments to Several Boards and Commissions

October 29, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., is pleased to announce the appointment of V.R. Hinano Rodrigues to the Commission on Water Resource Management. Per the process outlined in state statute, Rodrigues will serve as interim until he is confirmed by the Hawai’i State Senate.

Rodrigues has more than two decades of dedicated service in cultural preservation and community engagement, and a wealth of knowledge relating to Hawai‘i’s unique environment and cultural heritage. A native of Olowalu on Maui, Rodrigues is well-respected for leading multidisciplinary teams and championing initiatives for the benefit of the state’s natural resources.

His extensive years as a History and Culture Branch chief at the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) have equipped him with the insights and skills necessary to navigate the complex challenges facing our water resources today.

“All three candidates nominated for this role were incredible individuals, each with unique qualifications and deep commitments to serving our communities,” said Governor Green. “Hinano stood out as best suited for the commission due to his extensive experience and understanding of Hawai‘i’s cultural and environmental landscape. This role is essential for ensuring the sustainable management of our most precious resource — water — and requires a leader who can honor the balance between housing needs and cultural preservation. I am confident that Hinano’s knowledge, dedication and passion for safeguarding Hawai‘i’s heritage will serve the people of our islands well in this vital role.”

In his new role on the commission, Rodrigues will work collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure sustainable management of Hawai‘i’s precious water resources while honoring cultural values. His exceptional communication and conflict resolution skills will be invaluable in fostering partnerships between government agencies, local communities and environmental organizations. This term is expected to end on June 30, 2028.

Green recently appointed Ciara Kahahane as first deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management. Kahahane, a Lahaina native and former deputy with the Attorney General’s office, joins Department of Land and Natural Resources First Deputy Director Ryan Kanakaʻole and Chair Dawn Chang in leading DLNR as an all-Native Hawaiian executive team.

A photo of Hinano Rodrigues can be found here.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Salary Commission:

Governor Green also announced today the appointment of distinguished members to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Salary Commission. Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (HRS) Section 10-9.5 requires the Governor to appoint an OHA Salary Commission every four years. The commission studies and makes recommendations for the salaries of the members of the board of trustees for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Appointees:

Ian Custino

Tyler Gomes

Kawehi Inaba

Reyn Kaupiko

Anita Naone

Dennis Rose

Venus Rosete-Medeiros

Hawai‘i Commission on Salaries:

Governor Josh Green also announced today the appointment of distinguished members to the state Commission on Salaries. As established by law, the commission will review and recommend salaries for justices, judges, legislators, department heads, executive officers and deputies within the executive branch, excluding the University of Hawaiʻi and Department of Education. It will also make recommendations for the salaries of the administrative director of the state or equivalent position, the governor and the lieutenant governor. Salaries set under this provision cannot be reduced during a term unless by general law affecting all state salaried officers of the state.

Appointees:

Beth Amaro

Susan Arnett

Pankaj Bhanot

Cathy Betts

Margery Bronster

Colleen Hanabusa

Wesley Machida

