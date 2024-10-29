Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,520 in the last 365 days.

RE: Us rt 2 East by East Shore South

The incident in Grand Isle has been cleared and US rt 2 is open in both directions.

 

 

 

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 4:06 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Us rt 2 East by East Shore South

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

US route 2 in the vicinity of East Road South in the town of Grand Isle is down to one lane.

 

The Grand Isle Fire Department is assisting with cleanup of a small spill in the area.  This

 

incident is expected to last until further notice.  Drivers can expect delays in the area during this

 

event. More details will be forthcoming as they become available.

 

Drive safe.

 

 

Sam Trombino ECDII

Williston VSP

3294 St George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 option 3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: Us rt 2 East by East Shore South

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more