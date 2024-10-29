Councilmember Luedtke Introduces Bill Targeting Forced Labor, Human Trafficking

MARYLAND, October 29 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Dawn Luedtke

Legislation would prohibit County from working with contractors found to have violated human trafficking laws

Montgomery County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (District 7) on Tuesday introduced Bill 25-24 - Contracts and Procurement - Prohibition Against Human Trafficking - Enforcement to prevent the County from doing business with contractors or subcontractors found to have violated state or federal human trafficking laws.

Human trafficking takes many forms and includes forced labor, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines as “when individuals are compelled against their will to provide work or service through the use of force, fraud or coercion.” While there are no known instances of human trafficking involving current County contractors or subcontractors, the federal government and Prince George’s County have recently taken steps to heighten awareness of human trafficking and hold those who do business with the government to the highest standards.

“Bill 25-24 underscores our County’s commitment to preventing human trafficking in all its forms and in all ways that we as a local government can control,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “Working with other advocates to identify and stop this activity that harms people and undermines our communities, this legislation will require anyone doing business with the County to ensure they and their subcontractors are following the law.”

The bill would establish meaningful penalties for contractors or subcontractors found in violation of human trafficking laws, including debarment, suspension, contract termination, and/or breach of contract damages.

Councilmember Luedtke sits as the Council’s representative on the County’s Human Trafficking Prevention Committee and developed the legislation in consultation with subject matter experts and victim assistance organizations.

Bill 25-24 is cosponsored by Council President Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Evan Glass, Will Jawando, Gabe Albornoz and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

A public hearing on Bill 25-24 is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. More information can be found in the Council staff report.

