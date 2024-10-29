Tide Cleaners Opens New Locations in Nashville with Exclusive Customer Loyalty Week Promotions

Tide Cleaners announces the grand opening of five new locations across Nashville, aligning with Customer Loyalty Week from Oct. 28 - Nov. 2

Music City’s five new laundry service centers offer perks for local customers

We are thrilled to bring Tide Cleaners to Nashville. Our family sees a huge opportunity to deliver the quality, service, and technology that one expects from America’s #1 brand in dry cleaning.” — Jason Patrick, franchise owner

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , the leader in quality laundry and dry-cleaning services, announces the grand opening of five new Tide Cleaners locations across Nashville, aligning with Customer Loyalty Week from Oct. 28 - Nov. 2. To celebrate, owners Jason and James Patrick, a local father-and-son duo, will offer exclusive promotions and deals to the community. Each location will host a grand opening ceremony featuring 50% off first orders for counter guests, inviting Nashville residents to experience high-quality laundry services at competitive prices.Ribbon cutting ceremonies with the Nashville Area Chamber will be held at the following locations:1705 West End Ave.: Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.4108 Hillsboro Pike (Green Hills): Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m.96 White Bridge Rd.: Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m.In addition to first-order deals, locations will offer a giveaway for a year’s worth of free dry cleaning, valued at $1,000. Operating hours for all Nashville locations are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.“We are so excited to bring Tide Cleaners to Nashville. Our family sees an enormous opportunity to bring the quality, service and technology consistent with what one would expect with America's #1 Brand in dry-cleaning.” said Jason Patrick, franchise owner.Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry-cleaning, offers a comprehensive range of cleaning services, including dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry, alterations and specialty care for household goods and wedding dresses. For more information, visit your nearest Tide Cleaners location, tidecleaners.com Operating under the umbrella of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is redefining the laundry and dry cleaning sector by focusing on unmatched customer service, quality and satisfaction through its Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners brands. With over 200 sites nationwide, Tide Franchising enhances experiences for both consumers and franchise partners through innovative services like 24-hour laundry drop-off and collection, a user-friendly mobile app and the trusted cleaning excellence of the Tide brand.Service that suits you.For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.com.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, stands as America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large-scale goals.# # #

