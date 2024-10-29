Strengthened support to victims of prostitution and easier access to telephone help lines for victims of violence

In its 2025 Budget Bill, the Government is presenting a range of initiatives to tackle men’s violence against women. The Government intends to propose strengthening support to victims of prostitution, and to allocate SEK 10 million for this purpose in 2025. The Government also intends to propose reinforcements to national telephone help lines for victims of violence, with the aim of preventing and combating men’s violence against women, intimate partner violence, honour-based violence and oppression, and prostitution and human trafficking. It is therefore proposed that the National Centre for Knowledge on Men’s Violence Against Women (NCK) at Uppsala University receive an additional SEK 7 million in 2025. The aim is to increase the national help lines’ response rate.

“Efforts to prevent and combat men’s violence against women, intimate partner violence and honour-based violence and oppression are top priorities for the Government and the parties cooperating with it. That’s why we want to see an increase in support to people who are victims of prostitution, a highly vulnerable group of people. We also want to continue increasing support to the national phone help lines for victims of violence so that response rates can be improved. In order to combat violence and oppression, it is important that victims of violence can get through to the help lines,” says Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life Paulina Brandberg.

“Displaced women are especially vulnerable to exploitation and are at risk of being forced into prostitution. Efforts to combat human trafficking are taking place on a broad front, of which an important part is supporting and helping those who are vulnerable,” says former Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

“Women who are subjected to violence, abuse and coercive control must be given the support they need. This Government is investing heavily in combating the oppression of women, regardless of which form it takes,” says gender equality spokesperson Camilla Rinaldo Miller (Christian Democrats).

“These initiatives are important steps in ensuring that no victim of violence is left on their own. The Sweden Democrats and the Government take these issues seriously and will continue working to ensure that every voice seeking help is heard,” says gender equality spokesperson Michael Rubbestad (Sweden Democrats).

Strengthened support to victims of prostitution

In the Budget Bill for 2025, the Government intends to propose a reinforcement of SEK 10 million in support to victims of prostitution in 2025. The Government also intends to propose a reinforcement of SEK 5 million in support to victims of prostitution in 2026. The proposal is based on an agreement between the Government and the Sweden Democrats.

It is a priority that adults who want to leave prostitution or who have been trafficked for sexual purposes receive the protection, support and help they need, and that no children are subjected to sexual exploitation or human trafficking.

In December 2023, the Government received the report Ut ur utsatthet (‘Out of vulnerability’ – Swedish Government Official Report 2023:97) from the Inquiry on an Exit Programme for Victims of Prostitution. The report is being processed by the Government Offices.

Strengthening national help lines for victims of violence

NCK operates help lines for women, men and trans people. NCK is implementing this help line on behalf of the National Centre against Honour-related violence and oppression.

The telephone help lines are under a lot of pressure. Currently, 16 per cent of callers to the women’s help line do not even get in the queue, because the lines are so busy and the queue is full. 31 per cent of those phoning the women’s help line, 44 per cent of those calling the men’s help line, and 47 per cent of those calling the help line for trans people hang up before their call is taken. Particularly in the evening and at night, many people hang up before they get through to the front of the queue.

In the Budget Bill for 2025, the Government intends to propose an additional SEK 7 million per year to the help lines in 2025–2027. The proposal is based on an agreement between the Government and the Sweden Democrats. NCK also runs the ‘Right to choose’ (Rätt att välja) help line, a pilot project help line for people who have questions about, or who are being subjected to, honour-based violence and oppression.