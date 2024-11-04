Indoor Aeroponic Trailblazer Deploys Game Changing Food Security Solution

Precision Aeroponic Vertical Farm Powered by Small Modular Reactor in Gansu Province

AEssense deploys viable food security solution integrating “broad spectrum” aeroponic cultivation platform with clean energy small modular nuclear reactor

Integrating AEssense’s broad spectrum aeroponic vertical farming platform with reliable, low-cost, clean energy from the SMR in Gansu, we have a viable & profitable food security solution.” — Robert Chen, CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor aeroponic AgTech pioneer, AEssense LLC today announced the deployment and launch of cultivation operations of the world’s first vertical farm powered by a small modular reactor (SMR) in Gansu Province. Gansu is an inland province in Northwestern China.

Food security is a global imperative. It is projected that 600 million people will face hunger by 2030. Goal 2 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030 is currently far off track. Because of climate change and other environmental challenges, vertical farming (also known as controlled environment agriculture (CEA) or indoor farming) is increasingly crucial to food security. However, the energy-intensive use of lighting and controlled environmental systems has been a gating factor to make vertical farming a true food security solution.

“For the first time, by integrating AEssense’s broad spectrum aeroponic vertical farming platform with reliable, low-cost, clean energy from the SMR in Gansu, we have a viable & profitable food security solution that does not increase the world’s carbon footprint,” stated Robert Chen, President & CEO, AEssense. “Broad spectrum vertical farms powered by SMRs can be deployed where they are needed. We have high expectations that this first deployment is a game changer in the fight to end global hunger.”

AEssense provided its single-layered AEtrium-4 and four-layer AEtrium-2.1 SmartFarm automated aeroponic grow systems to outfit this facility. Aeroponics delivers speedy growth with zero soil requirements and very low water usage. Upon commissioning, a wide variety of leafy greens were immediately started including lettuce, ice plant, water spinach, amaranth, and stevia. AEssense’s broad spectrum platform can also be used to cultivate a wide variety of other crops including fruiting plants and root vegetables to meet consumer demand.

The AEssenseGrows AEtrium System delivers sensor-driven automation to execute the inherent benefits of aeroponics. The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, irrigation, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions year-round.

About AEssense

AEssense (pronounced "essence"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in San Jose, CA, USA. AEssense provides advanced technology for indoor farming, bringing precision, automation, and performance to commercial farms. The AEtrium System uses aeroponics, advanced software, communications, and modular vertical farming methods to sustainably produce high density yields across a broad spectrum of crops at low cost. For more information, visit: https://AEssenseFresh.com.

