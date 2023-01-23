Wisconsin Agriscience Teacher Feeding Students & Training Advanced Farmers with Zero-Soil Aeroponics

Student Technician, Gail Wery, Harvesting Food for Students & Local Food Pantry, Green Bay High School Student Technicians, Desiree Veeser, Presley Kasten & Lilly Franzen, Harvesting Food Direct to the Cafeteria AEtrium-2.1 SmartFarm Aeroponic Green Floral Leaf Lettuce

AEssenseFresh “Incredible Hulk” Producing Pristine Leafy Greens 24x7x365 with the Help of Advanced Local Students

I love the AEssense aeroponics system because of the technology that is used to grow food for our school. I am delighted to be part of that.” — Gail Wery, Student Technician, Green Bay High School

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An encouraging story of advanced education in the heart of Wisconsin, AEssenseFresh, an AgTech company from ‘Silicon Valley’ delivered additional capacity this week to the AEtrium-2.1 SmartFarm operated by Tom Sebranek, Green Bay Southwest High School, Agriscience Teacher, for the continued expansion of his school’s advanced food production operation housed in a spare room at Green Bay Southwest High School. Sebranek credits former Superintendent Stephen Murley with helping to get the project started.

Sebranek produces highly nutritious fresh lettuce for his school lunch programs and teaches his advanced students year-round operational indoor farming methods and concepts using the latest precision sensor and software controlled aeroponic grow systems from AEssenseFresh.

His students manage production operations from seed-to-plate in their own cafeteria with results that delight their classmates and school administration. Along the way, Sebranek teaches marketing concepts (enhanced colors and taste) so his students recognize the value they can create just by adjusting their software to grow recipes and genetic selection (classic romaine, green-star, baltron crunch, red velvet). Sebranek’s students study business management and complete a business case for managing a small farm with his “incredible hulk” (as they call the SmartFarm) as part of their curriculum.

“I expect that with a bit of seed capital, each one of my advanced students could start their own very successful local businesses delivering produce that is fresh off the grow tray with no comparison in the local markets year-round”, Sebranek proudly stated. “They have the experience by delivering harvest-to-table produce everyday with just individual class hours. In a full-time effort they could produce great results,” Sebranek continued.

Sebranek integrates a complete science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) elements into his curriculum. Southwest High School Principal Rod Bohm adds, “Mr. Sebranek is a talented educator and models what great teachers do every day. He provides a healthy classroom learning environment that encourages ideas to grow and innovation to soar. Students have opportunities to explore new learning and technology, work collaboratively, investigate and explore research, etc., to make it their own. Mr. Sebranek’s leadership is ideal and just what students need as they continue on their learning journey.”

Gail Wery, a student at Southwest who works with the AEssense system states, “The Urban Agriculture class offered me a great opportunity to work hands-on with a very modern, no-soil gardening system. I love the AEssense aeroponics system because of the technology that is used to grow food for our school. I am delighted to be part of that.”

“Green Bay Area Public Schools is proud to have this exciting career pathway for students,” stated Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer. “Students are learning important life and career skills, while growing produce that is served in their cafeteria. With the current food issues concerning supply chains, inflationary costs, etc., having Southwest students provide fresh, healthy, and tasty produce for their meals is a win-win.”

“The team at Green Bay Southwest High School is producing high quality results with our aeroponic SmartFarm. We are delighted to work with Tom Sebranek and the Green Bay Area Public Schools to provide delicious produce year-round to feed their students,” said Robert Chen, CEO at AEssense. “Tom is an innovator and is wrapping all of his skills and professional history into his STEAM curriculum with great results.”

The world is challenged today by climate change, food production and affordability, and how to feed a growing global population. Indoor farming is a locally grown fresh alternative to growing plants in traditional good weather climates and shipping them across the country to local markets. The economics of food production are changing and Green Bay Area Public Schools are investigating the best approaches to local demand.

The AEssenseFresh AEtrium SmartFarm is in operation globally and combines user-friendly advanced technology with modular aeroponic indoor farming methods to deliver an easier, more cost-efficient path to high-velocity superior yields. The fully automated system uses the Guardian Grow Manager central management control software, which tirelessly executes a remotely monitored, tightly controlled, precise, sensor-based grow recipe including environmental management 24/7, 365 days a year.

About AEssense

AEssense (pronounced "essence"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, CA. AEssense provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssense, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseFresh.com

About Green Bay Area Public Schools

Founded in 1856 with the opening of the Sale School, the Green Bay Area Public School District is more than 150 years old. A unified school district of 92 square miles, it covers the city of Green Bay, all of the village of Allouez, the village of Bellevue, the town of Scott, as well as part of the towns of Ledgeview, Eaton, Green Bay and Humboldt. For more information, visit the district website http://www.gbaps.org.

AEssenseFresh Aeroponic Locally Grown Fresh Produce