DanCann Pharma in Multi-Level Expansion of Precision Aeroponic Systems to Fulfill Export Contracts

The Danish Medicinal Cannabis Producer is Scaling AEssenseGrows Systems in Their EU-GMP Certified Facility to Full Production Capacity

Everything we do, we do for the patient and aeroponics enables us to deliver unspoiled products without any contamination or degradation from the irradiation process.” — Morten Martinsen, Co-Founder, DanCannn Pharma

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AEssenseGrows, an AgTech company specializing in precision automated aeroponic platforms for software controlled high-yield plant production announced today, that DanCann Pharma, a medicinal cannabis company based in Denmark, is building out their entire capacity with 1, 2, and 4-Layer AEtrium Systems. With no deviations in their final Developmental inspection by the Danish Medicines Agency, DanCann plans for 80M DKK (~$11M USD) shipments to Germany and Poland from the immediate production ramp from 2023 to 2025.

“After finishing 3 grow cycles in our facility for validation, we will have qualified for commercial production with zero irradiation. This is pure and perfectly sterile aeroponic cannabis flower.”, said Morten Martinsen, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development, DanCann Pharma. “Everything we do, we do for the patient and aeroponics enables us to deliver unspoiled products without any contamination or degradation from the irradiation process.” Morten continued.

“The team at DanCann has crafted a completely unique grow recipe that we have not seen perfected by previous customers. Their method uses less than half the typical fertilizer content with amazing results.”, stated Michael Jorgensen, Managing Director, AEssenseGrows. “Their minimal salts aeroponic approach provides a very clean grow process with no biofilm build-up”, said Jorgensen.

DanCann has been testing many new strains over the last year with their favorites being Kush variants and several high THC hybrids and phenotypes. With standard operating procedures and workflows captured in the revolutionary Guardian Grow Manager software, DanCann has fingertip control over their entire scaled facility from one dashboard. The team expects to ramp output 20X over the next year. Already at full employment, full automation will allow the complete production ramp with minimal additional labor.

DanCann is producing pharma-grade premium cannabis for existing contracts. Current capacity, including the latest Double Deck AEtrium deliveries, is sold out through the end of 2024.

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Santa Clara, CA. AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com

About DanCann Pharma

DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) was founded in 2018 and is a Danish biopharmaceutical company powered by cannabinoids. DanCann Pharma is a vertically integrated, licensed production and distribution company based in Denmark. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new therapeutic cannabinoids in a wide range of disease areas.

DanCann Pharma A/S (SS:DANCAN) is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm/Copenhagen and on OTC Venture Market in the US (DCPXF). The corporate introduction video can be seen at: https://www.aessensegrows.com/aeroponic-medicinal-manufacturing-beyond-gmp-gacp-standards-dancann-pharma

For more information, visit: https://www.dancann.com

