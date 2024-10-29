Adel, GA (October 29, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Michael Steven Bennett, age 43, of Adel, GA, with Solicitation of Sodomy, Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.

On Friday, October 18, 2024, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations against Bennett of sexual misconduct with minors. Preliminary information indicates that Bennett solicited high school boys to perform sexual acts.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-74711 or the GBI’s regional investigative office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.