Discover Third-Party Logistics Market Trends and Insights at 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 14, Armstrong & Associates, an internationally recognized leader in third-party logistics market information and consulting, is hosting the 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit in Barcelona, Spain. This year’s event analyzes the most important European and Global Third-Party Logistics Market trends (such as the effects of central bank monetary policy and inflation, normalization of transportation rates, growth in warehousing and e-commerce, and head and tailwinds in the freight forwarding market segment) in an interactive and fully engaged way. Network with industry experts and peers who successfully navigate the unique daily complexities of the global 3PL industry.The 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit is unique among conferences because it focuses on executive panels to share information. As such, this one event represents an outstanding deep dive into the operational, financial, and technological aspects of the global 3PL industry. It provides an unparalleled opportunity to network, learn, and share ideas for driving 3PL growth globally and throughout Europe.This November, the 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit will be held at the C. de Floridablanca, 94, L'Eixample, 08015 Barcelona, Spain. To join us as a speaker/sponsor or to register to attend the summit, please visit the event page: https://www.3plogistics.com/3pleu2024/ Armstrong & Associates events have attracted organizations such as CSCMP, Zaragoza Logistics Center - MIT, Adidas, Dole, Amazon, A.P. Moller-Maersk, C.H. Robinson, GEODIS, DHL Supply Chain, DB Schenker, DSV, Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Arvato, CJ Logistics, LX Pantos, RXO, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Neovia Logistics, Magnate Worldwide, Radial, Dimerco, Dincer Logistics, Watco Logistics, AfterShip, STIFEL, Wofford Advisors, Warburg Pincus, Iron Mountain, KPMG, CargoClub, Freightos, Windward.ai, BravoTran, project44, Ramco, Cresa, and more!

