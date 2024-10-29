Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on mobilising the biodiversity-related conventions on the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework

In adopting the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 15) noted that its effective implementation will also be supported through cooperation with other Conventions and international organizations. In doing so, the Conference of the Parties invited the governing bodies of other biodiversity-related conventions and relevant multilateral environmental agreements, as well as international organizations and other relevant programmes, to formally endorse the Global Biodiversity Framework through their own governance processes in order to support its operationalization and contribute to the transparency and monitoring of progress in its implementation.

The Conference of the Parties also invited the these bodies to contribute to the implementation and monitoring of the Global Biodiversity Framework, in particular by further strengthening cooperation at the global level within their respective mandates and enhancing synergies among themselves, to encourage mutually supportive decisions, to coordinate their own strategies with the Global Biodiversity Framework and to propose key issues for thematic discussions facilitated by the Liaison Group of Biodiversity-related Conventions.

South Africa supports synergistic approaches to implement the GBF at the national level and hosts national focal points for biodiversity-related conventions and agreements (e.g. Convention on Migratory Species, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, Ramsar Convention, World Heritage Convention, Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystems Services, chemicals and waste conventions (e.g. Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary

South Africa supports synergistic approaches to implement the GBF at the national level and hosts national focal points for biodiversity-related conventions and agreements (e.g. Convention on Migratory Species, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, Ramsar Convention, World Heritage Convention, Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystems Services, chemicals and waste conventions (e.g. Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary

The Convention on Biological Diversity focal point also works very closely with other departments whose mandate has relevance to the three objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity e.g. Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Department of Science and Innovation, South African Local Government Association, amongst others. The focal point worked very closely with these Departments in the development of national targets in alignment with the Global Biodiversity Framework.

We encourage other Parties to establish mechanisms at the national level that will contribute to strengthening convergence of action and dialogue on common strategies and sharing experiences for effective implementation of multilateral environmental agreements, as well as to promoting synergies through national coordination, planning, review and reporting processes.

South Africa also participated in the Bern III process and its meetings and shared its experience and best practice in this regard.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za