Home Affairs dismisses six officials for offences including fraud and corruption

The Department of Home Affairs has today dismissed a further six officials with immediate effect for a range of offences including fraud and corruption. Another six were issued with final written warnings. This brings the total number of officials dismissed since July 2024 to 33, as the Department intensifies its clean-up campaign.

A further eight officials have already been convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 18 years, while criminal prosecution of another 19 officials is underway.

The latest dismissals follow from the recent launch of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum, which has further strengthened coordination between Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, Special Investigating Unit, and the National Prosecuting Authority.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “The speed at which Home Affairs, in collaboration with the SIU, is clearing out corruption from our midst demonstrates that swift progress can be made in the fight against this scourge. I have made it clear to the Department that delays will not be tolerated and that we will not rest until every last corrupt official has been fired.”

Minister Schreiber concluded: “I applaud the inter-departmental teams for their progress in ensuring that we wash the stain of corruption and state capture off of Home Affairs, so that it becomes the proud institution our country deserves. My message to remaining perpetrators is clear: it is only a matter of time before we catch you and hold you accountable.”

