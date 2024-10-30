RYSE Announces Issuance of New Patent

RYSE adds to its existing patents of shade automation tech.

TORONTO, CANADA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RYSE Inc. the company behind the revolutionary SmartShade and SmartCurtain has announced the issuance of a brand-new continuation patent, placing their total number of issued patents at ten.As the inventors behind the first technology to automate existing window shades running on a beaded chain or cord loop, RYSE has developed an ecosystem of patents that protect their technology from competitors and cheap imitation products.Their most recent patent - number US20230101299A1 - provides additional IP protection for the SmartShade, a DIY device that allows customers to automate their existing window shades in minutes. Their approach to window shade automation separates them from industry incumbents and their patent strategy is key to preventing their solutions from being replicated.While existing window covering fabricators offer expensive automation solutions that require the replacement of the entire shade, RYSE’s products are installed onto the existing shade, making it more economical and easier to install.As a result of their patents, they have consistently been able to remove knock-off products from selling through the Amazon platform.“IP protection is crucial when developing new technologies. Companies spend significant resources to research, design and develop new products; protecting them from competitors and cheap knockoffs is key to maintaining the edge and remaining ahead.” Trung Pham, CEO of RYSEThe company is also preparing for the launch of a brand-new technology, the RYSE SmartCurtain; patents for which have already been filed. The SmartCurtain is designed to solve many of the problems with curtain automation by providing customers with a sleek, easy-to-install product that integrates with the latest smart home ecosystems.With a goal of becoming the most recognized brand in shade automation, RYSE is also working on newer technologies that will power their next generation of products.For more information on RYSE, visit: https://invest.helloryse.com/

