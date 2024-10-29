Saskatchewan Power Corporation Fined $840,000 for Worker Fatalities

CANADA, October 29 - Released on October 29, 2024

Saskatchewan Power Corporation was sentenced on October 18, 2024, in Weyburn Provincial Court for violating The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

In May 2024, Saskatchewan Power Corporation was found guilty of violating:

clause 12 (a) (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the deaths of workers);

clause 12 (c) (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the deaths of workers); and

clause 192 (2) (h) (being an employer, require or permit a worker to be raised or lowered by any aerial device or elevating work platform or to work from a device or platform held in an elevated position unless the worker is provided with and is required to use a personal fall arrest system that meets the requirements of Part VII, resulting in the deaths of workers).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $300,000 with a surcharge of $120,000 on the first count and $150,000 on each of the other two counts with a surcharge of $60,000 on each of those charges, for a total amount of $840,000.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on October 8, 2020, in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Two workers were fatally injured when they fell to the ground from the bucket of a bucket truck.

