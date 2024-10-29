SIRT Investigates Medical Distress at Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP Detachment

CANADA, October 29 - Released on October 29, 2024

On Thursday, October 24, at approximately 4:32 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding an individual who went into medical distress while lodged in cells at the Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP detachment.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On October 23, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a male sitting on the step of a residential address with possible facial injuries. The subject of the call, a 55-year-old man, was located and later removed from the residence at the request of its occupants. The man was transported to the Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP detachment to be lodged until sober. On October 24, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a detachment guard alerted RCMP members that the man had not moved for a period of time. The man was checked and determined to be breathing but non-responsive. EMS was contacted and transported the man to hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle. At approximately 3:50 p.m., RCMP were advised that the man had been transferred to hospital in Regina, where he remains in critical condition.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and four SIRT investigators were deployed to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's detention and his time in custody. The RCMP will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the time preceding the man's arrest, including the cause of the originally reported injury. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

For updates on SIRT investigations, follow SIRT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SIRT_SK.

