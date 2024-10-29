Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Women in Environment Awards

Deputy Minister B Swarts: Keynote address at the Women in Environment Awards, Pretoria National Botanical Gardens

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Distinguished Guests,

Honoured Award Recipients,

Good morning

It is a privilege to stand before you today at the Women in Environment Awards as we come together to celebrate the incredible women driving change in the environmental sector. This event holds special significance as it coincides with our commemoration of 30 years of democracy in South Africa. It reminds us that while we have made strides towards gender equality, much work remains to be done to fully integrate women into all sectors of our society.

The theme of this year’s event, Reflecting on Gender Mainstreaming in a 30-Year Democracy, invites us to take stock of the progress we have made in advancing gender equality and to recommit ourselves to ensuring that women play a leading role in shaping a sustainable, inclusive, and equitable future.

Women have always been at the forefront of environmental advocacy, often working at grassroots levels to champion sustainable practices and protect natural resources. Their contributions extend far beyond household management and community leadership, influencing national and global policies. Women have a unique ability to inspire change, and their leadership in promoting sustainable consumption, environmental conservation, and climate action is both impactful and essential.

Today, we honour the women who are making a difference in the environment sector. Through their dedication, these women are not only improving the socio-economic conditions of their communities but are also ensuring that the benefits of sustainable environmental practices reach the most vulnerable populations.

The environmental challenges we face today—from climate change and biodiversity loss to water scarcity—require holistic and inclusive approaches. Women are critical stakeholders in the fight against these challenges. Their active involvement in environmental planning, decision-making, and implementation is not only a right but a necessity for the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The annual Women in Environment Dialogues have played a pivotal role in advancing this agenda, providing women with platforms to share experiences, learn, and grow. We have made significant progress, but we must continue to foster an environment that empowers women and supports their leadership.

The Women in Environment Awards, which we are about to present, reflect our commitment to acknowledging the vital contributions women make to the environment sector. These awards celebrate women-led and women-participating projects that drive sustainability, economic empowerment, and environmental protection across various fields, from waste management to climate action.

These women have demonstrated that through innovation, resilience, and determination, they can overcome the many challenges that face the sector. Their projects not only address pressing environmental concerns but also create jobs, build capacity, and improve the quality of life for their communities. As we present these awards, we honour their leadership and acknowledge their contribution to a sustainable future.

In closing, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients today. Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to environmental protection are truly inspiring. You are the trailblazers leading the way for future generations, and we are proud to celebrate your achievements.

I would also like to thank the organisers, our partners, and everyone who has contributed to the success of this event. Together, let us continue to work towards a future where women are empowered to lead in all sectors, and where their contributions to environmental sustainability are fully recognised and supported.

I thank you.

