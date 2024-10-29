Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,356 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice signs HB 206 allocating $2 million to the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute for expanded research

MORGANTOWN, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today ceremonially signed House Bill 206 providing $2 million in funding to the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. 

The funding will allow the RNI to expand upon its current world-leading research using focused ultrasound technology to treat Alzheimer’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorder, and other conditions.

“What is happening here at WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute is the most groundbreaking work in healthcare today,” Gov. Justice said. “Our talented doctors are true champions of medicine, and I believe they are the finest in the nation. Now, the world knows it, too. These dollars will allow us to continue leading the way in healthcare innovation and putting West Virginia on the map. I can’t thank you all enough for your incredible work—you’re changing lives every day.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Justice signs HB 206 allocating $2 million to the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute for expanded research

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more