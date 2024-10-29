Gov. Justice signs HB 206 allocating $2 million to the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute for expanded research

MORGANTOWN, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today ceremonially signed House Bill 206 providing $2 million in funding to the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. The funding will allow the RNI to expand upon its current world-leading research using focused ultrasound technology to treat Alzheimer’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorder, and other conditions. “What is happening here at WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute is the most groundbreaking work in healthcare today,” Gov. Justice said. “Our talented doctors are true champions of medicine, and I believe they are the finest in the nation. Now, the world knows it, too. These dollars will allow us to continue leading the way in healthcare innovation and putting West Virginia on the map. I can’t thank you all enough for your incredible work—you’re changing lives every day.”

