News Release – DOH Reopens Kat’s Kau Kau Moʻopuna Style in Kailua-Kona

DOH REOPENS KAT’S KAU KAU MOʻOPUNA STYLE IN KAILUA-KONA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 29, 2024 24-140

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAIʻI — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch allowed Kat’s Kau Kau Moʻopuna Style to reopen, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on Oct. 25, 2024.

The food establishment, located at Mile Marker 106, Māmalahoa Hwy. in Kailua-Kona is operated by Makaio Holdings LLC.

DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Repair the facility’s handwashing sink.

During the follow-up inspection, DOH determined that the violation had been resolved and the handwashing sink is operational. Dedicated handwashing sinks are critical for food safety in commercial kitchens. Employees are now able to clean and sanitize their hands to prevent contamination and the potential spread of foodborne diseases.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

