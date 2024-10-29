C23 Productions Debuts Screening of 'Hidden Branches' Pilot Episode at the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF)

Atlanta-based production company partners with festival to host docuseries pilot screening on Nov. 3 at Screen 417

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- C23 Productions is excited to announce the screening of the pilot episode of “Hidden Branches,” a new docuseries about the secrets found in family trees. The first episode, titled “A 40-Year Journey,” will debut at the Rome International Film Festival on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Screen 417 located at 417 Broad Street in Rome, Georgia.In this compelling new series, long-buried family secrets are discovered as people use DNA and other sources to search for the truth about their families. The pilot episode cinematographers are Chris Johnston and John Wheatley. The episode is produced and directed by Cydne Pitcher, the CEO of C23 Productions. She has completed an additional 11 captivating episodes that are in production and available for distribution and sponsorship opportunities.“I am incredibly excited for ‘Hidden Branches’ to be screened at the Rome International Film Festival,” C23 Productions CEO Cydne Pitcher said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to shed light on this story and the series’ mission to spotlight families and secrets that bind them. I hope the Georgia film community will be captivated with this story and be interested in partnering with us to assist in the series as it branches out.”The self-contained docuseries employs an interview style approach enhanced with reenactments, family photos and videos, and historical files and footage. In the series, family histories collide with family narratives, secrets are exposed, shocking discoveries are made, and emotions run the gamut as newfound family members reckon with one another and the revelations that bring them together. Each story provides a unique outcome and includes the perspectives of both the one who is searching, and those who are found.C23 Productions is a production company led by CEO and “Hidden Branches” creator Cydne Pitcher, an award-winning content creator and producer with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She has worked on projects with NBC, PBS, ABC, NASA, Fortune 500 companies, and nonprofits. The production company itself is composed of creative professionals who specialize in documentaries, feature films, and edu-series who, with the perfect blend of storytelling and production, know how to bring stories to life. The team is dedicated to crafting compelling stories that inspire, entertain, empower, and inform.To purchase tickets for the screening, please visit https://2024.eventive.org/schedule/hidden-branches-671bb358c1f3f800ae1362ba/tickets . To watch the trailer for “A 40 Year Journey” of “Hidden Branches,” please visit youtu.be/_t71TfuuJ5Y. To learn more about C23 Productions, please visit c23productions.com/.To learn more about the Rome International Film Festival, please visit www.riffga.com/

