The meticulous testing that drives Texas highways

Oct. 29, 2024

By Cynthia Vaquera

AUSTIN — At TxDOT's Materials and Testing Division (MTD), the team conducts essential tests to ensure all roadway materials — concrete, asphalt, etc. — meet strict standards.

“The test procedure is basically the recipe for how to bake a cake, except here we are running a test,” said Ryan Barborak, director of TxDOT’s Materials and Testing Division.

A high level of consistency ensures high-quality results at all TxDOT labs across the state.

A key service offered by the labs is petrographic analysis, an advanced method used to identify why materials fail to meet industry standards.

Using advanced medical equipment, lab technicians can analyze microscopic particles that are invisible to the human eye, allowing them to assess material chemistry and provide crucial information to TxDOT engineers about defective materials.

Safety is a top priority for the division. From improving road sign reflectivity for better night visibility to ensuring pavement quality, MTD conducts tests that have a direct impact on driver safety.

“We test to ensure that by meeting specification requirements, we are ensuring safety on our TxDOT projects,” Barborak said. “Our technicians and those performing the tests take great pride in what they do. And for that, I’m very thankful, to our staff here at the Materials and Testing Division.”

Thanks to their focus on testing, innovation and safety, MTD's dedicated team ensures that roads in Texas are durable and safe for everyone.

