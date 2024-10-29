Baltimore City Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Armed Road Rage Shooting

October 29, 2024

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – A Baltimore City man is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center and is facing felony charges following a road rage shooting in Anne Arundel County on Sunday.

The accused is identified as Andre Williams, 33, of Baltimore City, Maryland. Williams was arrested on October 28 at his home in Baltimore. His residence and vehicle were searched pursuant to search warrants and a loaded handgun was seized. In consultation with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Williams is charged with attempted murder, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other related offenses.

Around 10:30 p.m. on October 27, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound Maryland 295 for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, who is not being identified at this time, told police that he was shot at during a road rage dispute with another motorist, later identified as Williams. While on scene, troopers observed the victim’s vehicle to have been shot. Crime Scene Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division subsequently recovered a projectile.

The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways. Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Maryland State Police continue to search for information on the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston, who were all victims of road rage incidents in Maryland. Anyone with information about these cases or other highway gun crimes are asked to contact investigators at 410- 538-1887. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation continues.

