Rallyday Partners Named to Inc.’s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity, venture capital, and lenders backing founder-led companies

Being recognized again by Inc. as a Founder-Friendly Investor validates our vision to be the investment partner we wished we had during our own entrepreneurial journeys.” — Ryan Heckman, Co-founder & CEO of Rallyday Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its sixth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. This year’s list recognizes Rallyday Partners among 218 companies.The prestigious list celebrates the investors that believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in.“It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “So, we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs.”"Being recognized again by Inc. as a Founder-Friendly Investor validates our vision to be the investment partner we wished we had during our own entrepreneurial journeys. Our approach goes far beyond financial capital— We have built a firm built by founders for founders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most people and share in the experience of a lifetime together,” said Ryan Heckman , Co-founder and CEO of Rallyday Partners.Over the past several years, Rallyday Partners has demonstrated the transformative power of purpose-driven private equity. The firm has fostered remarkable growth across its portfolio while maintaining its commitment to genuine founder partnerships. By leveraging its unique 'by founders for founders' approach, Rallyday has consistently empowered entrepreneurs to achieve their full potential, elevate their industries, and create lasting value for all stakeholders involved.The firm's proprietary Rallyday Accelerator Program (“RAP”) exemplifies this purpose-driven approach by accelerating trust and thereby co-creating winning blueprints for scaling businesses while helping founders and their teams achieve their full potential as leaders. This comprehensive program unlocks new potential by elevating the portfolio company’s Purpose, Strategy, Culture, and Leadership Development for all employees—creating a foundation for sustainable growth and industry transformation. Through RAP, portfolio company leaders don't just grow their businesses; they elevate entire industries and experience profound personal development.Rallyday's recent successes powerfully demonstrate this approach in action. The firm's partnership with Pyx Health, a tech-enabled services company addressing the critical loneliness epidemic, led to extraordinary growth of over 600% and expansion to 6 million covered lives across 30 states in just over two years. Similarly, Rallyday's partnership with Genesis Research drove dramatic organic growth and solidified the company as a global industry leader. These partnerships showcase how Rallyday's unique model of deploying four sources of capital—creative, financial, experiential, and human capital—creates meaningful impact that extends beyond individual companies to entire industries and communities, while fostering a community of entrepreneurs who share in the experience of a lifetime together.The co-founder and former CEO of Genesis Research, Frank A. Corvino , believed in the Rallyday approach to such an extent that not only was his organization the first investment in Rallyday’s first fund, but he recently joined Rallyday as its newest managing partner, further strengthening the firm’s leadership and further validating its differentiated founder focused DNA.To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024 Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.’s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.The November 2024 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29.About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. More information regarding Rallyday is available www.rallydaypartners.com About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com Rallyday Partners did not pay for this rating.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.