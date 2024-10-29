FDLE: Bradenton man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

October 29, 2024

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Shane Thomas Womeldorff, 41, of Bradenton, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), second-degree felonies.

FDLE’s investigation began in August after agents discovered a filesharing network user downloading files containing the sexual abuse of children. The investigation identified Womeldorff as the user.

A search warrant was conducted at Womeldorff’s residence and agents seized multiple electronic devices. A subsequent forensic analysis located hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Womeldorff on FDLE’s warrant on Oct. 24. He was transported and booked into the Manatee County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

The case is being investigated by the FDLE Fort Myers cybercrime unit.

