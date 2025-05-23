FDLE: Leesburg man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

May 23, 2025

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Elmer Sanchez Bautista, 22, of Leesburg, on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.



FDLE’s investigation began in November 2024 when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) about an individual uploading digital files depicting the sexual abuse of children to a Snapchat account.



The investigation identified Bautista as the owner of the email address associated with the account and as the account holder. FDLE agents served a search warrant at Bautista’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices. Subsequent forensic analysis of the devices located multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children.



FDLE obtained an arrest warrant and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bautista and transported him to the Lake County Jail on May 21. He is being held without bond pending first appearance. Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.



FDLE’s investigation remains active.



Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents .



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us