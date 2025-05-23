FDLE arrests woman for submitting fraudulent rental assistance program application

May 23, 2025

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Vernesha Johnson, 33, of Miramar, on one second-degree felony charge of public assistance fraud, one third-degree felony charge of uttering a forged instrument and one first-degree misdemeanor charge of making a false report to law enforcement.

The investigation began in Oct. 2023 when the City of Miami Police Department contacted FDLE agents with information about a civilian employee who may have submitted a fraudulent application for public rental and utility assistance in Sept. 2022.

Investigation revealed Johnson forged pay stubs from her employer to make her income appear to be lower than her actual pay in order to qualify for the Broward County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (BCERAP) income guidelines. She had requested more than $63,000 in public rental and utility assistance.

When the program processed her application one year later in Sept. 2023, program staff requested updated payroll documentation. Johnson provided nine payroll slips that were later confirmed as fraudulent by the City of Miami Payroll Department.

In Feb. 2024, FDLE agents contacted Johnson, who denied submitting the application and claimed she was a victim of identity theft. She subsequently filed a false police report claiming identity theft.

Further digital forensic analysis confirmed Johnson’s ownership and use of the accounts.

Johnson is a civilian employee with the Miami Police Department and is currently relieved of duty.

Johnson was arrested on May 23 and transported to the Broward County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us