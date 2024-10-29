Non-Profit Security Grant Program - National Security - Urban Areas and Supplemental Notice of Funding Opportunity available

ILLINOIS, October 29 - Available funding for both programs is $210 million nationally

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on October 28, 2024, of two grant opportunities for non-profit organizations across Illinois. Available funding for these two grant opportunities for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Nonprofit Security Grant Program National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS) is $210 million nationally.

The FY 2024 Urban Area Nonprofit Security Grant Program National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS-UASI) will provide a total of $105 million nationally to eligible 501(c) (3) organizations who are deemed at high-risk of a potential terrorist attack and are located in one of the FY 2024 UASI-eligible urban areas. The designated urban area for Illinois is Cook County.

The FY 2024 Statewide Nonprofit Security Grant Program National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS-S) will provide a total of $105 million nationally to eligible 501(c)(3) organizations who are deemed at high-risk of a potential terrorist attack located outside of Cook County.

IEMA-OHS, as the State Administrative Agency, will issue these competitive grants, up to $200,000, to applicants that are approved by the Grants Program Directorate/FEMA. Eligible non-profit organizations with one site may apply for up to $200,000 for that site. Eligible non-profit organizations with multiple sites may apply for up to $200,000 per site, for up to three sites, for a maximum of $600,000 per sub-applicant, per funding stream. The period of performance is 36 months.

Both NSGP-Urban Area and NSGP-National Security Program funds must be used for security enhancements activities, which can be accomplished through the purchase or installation of security equipment on real property (including buildings and improvements) owned or leased by the non-profit organization, as well as through contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the location(s) that the nonprofit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year performance period.

Complete applications from eligible nonprofit organizations must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

To learn more about this funding opportunity, eligible applicants should visit the IEMA-OHS website: https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/content/dam/soi/en/web/iemaohs/hs/documents/grants/uasi-nsgp/uasi-nsgpnofo_uasi_nsgp.pdf and download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

For questions on the application process, email EMA.ITTF.grants@illinois.gov

Additional information about these grant programs are located on the FEMA website: https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/nonprofit-security

