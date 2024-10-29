Eyam Partners with Global Animal Health Leader to Expand Commercial Opportunities in Therapeutics

VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is proud to announce a strategic partnership with a global leader in animal health, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s commercial expansion. This collaboration harnesses Eyam’s cutting-edge biotechnology, opening doors to new markets within the rapidly growing animal health sector.The partnership will focus on developing innovative solutions for disease prevention and treatment, utilizing Eyam’s proprietary platform to create advanced therapeutics designed to address unmet needs in animal care. With the global animal health market projected to be $75 billion in 2025, this collaboration represents a significant growth opportunity for Eyam, broadening the company’s impact beyond human health.“This partnership is a testament to Eyam’s commitment to scaling our groundbreaking technologies into new, high-demand areas like animal health,” said Ryan M. Thomas, CEO of Eyam. “By collaborating with a leader in this space, we’re positioned to unlock substantial commercial potential and diversify our presence across industries.”As Eyam continues to forge strategic alliances, the company remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that address global health challenges. This collaboration underscores Eyam’s leadership in the biotech space and sets the stage for continued growth and market expansion.About Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics:Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through the development of advanced therapeutic and vaccine platforms. The company's work spans infectious diseases, oncology, chronic diseases, and animal health.Eyam is named in honour of the historic plague village in Derbyshire, England. The residents of Eyam heroically quarantined themselves within the village boundaries to prevent the disease from spreading further, braving near certain death. Today, Eyam honors their heroic sacrifice by advancing next-generation technologies to prevent and treat disease on a global scale.For more information, visit www.eyamhealth.com or contact:

