NewVue and Enlitic Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Driven Data Normalization in Radiology

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue, a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, and Enlitic, a pioneer in AI-driven data standardization, are thrilled to announce a bi-directional strategic partnership. This collaboration will leverage the proprietary AI algorithms of both companies to automate data standardization in radiology, solving a long-standing challenge faced by healthcare organization, eliminating the need for manual data normalization and transforming key areas such as PACS viewer hanging protocols, dictation system template selection, worklist case assignment, and AI study analysis orchestration.“By automating data standardization, we’re removing a major barrier that healthcare organizations face when it comes to increasing efficiency and consistency across the enterprise,” said Aaron McCaslin, CTO of NewVue. “Together, we're making a significant impact by lowering the day-to-day data management burden, directly improving user experience and reducing reporting times.”This AI-driven solution ensures that the relevant PACS hanging protocols are properly displayed, dictation system templates are automatically selected, and AI analysis seamlessly integrates with case assignment—all without manual intervention. With better AI study orchestration, radiologists receive critical information immediately, allowing them to make faster, more accurate diagnoses.Enhancing Research and Clinical TrialsBuilding on NewVue's history with research workflows and insights gathered from leading institutions, this partnership also opens doors for AI-driven clinical research and CRO (Contract Research Organization) projects. By intelligently routing cases based on specific study protocols and IRB (Institutional Review Board) requirements, the system supports targeted clinical trials and research, making it easier to assign studies to the appropriate radiologists. This improvement drives more efficient study routing while maintaining compliance with research standards.“Our combined expertise with NewVue will significantly improve operational efficiency for shared customers,” said Michael Sistenich, CEO of Enlitic. “This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to leveraging AI to simplify complex data management processes and ultimately improve patient care.”Shared Customers to Benefit MostHealthcare providers using both NewVue and Enlitic’s platforms will see immediate benefits from the integration, including enhanced workflow efficiency, reduced IT overhead, and improved diagnostic accuracy. The bi-directional partnership also enables both companies to refer new opportunities and offer seamless integration to their shared customer base.The Future of InteroperabilityAs AI technology continues to evolve, this partnership sets the stage for enhanced interoperability across healthcare systems. The ability to normalize data across a wide range of imaging modalities and systems not only improves operational workflows but also ensures that radiologists have access to the most relevant and accurate data in real-time. By leveraging real-time AI algorithms, the partnership addresses common challenges such as managing multiple AI models and ensuring that proper study protocols are adhered to, even when scanner configurations change. This ensures consistent performance and trust in the models, even when operational factors like scanner protocols evolve unexpectedly."This partnership not only addresses current pain points but also provides a long-term solution for scalable and adaptable AI workflows, benefiting radiologists and patients alike," added McCaslin.About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-native radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to dynamically curate worklists and automate data normalization. This approach boosts productivity, supports scalable growth, and improves patient care. For more information, visit newvue.ai.About EnliticEnlitic empowers healthcare systems to enhance the quality of their medical imaging data using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Enlitic has developed an intelligent data framework that powers critical workflows, orchestrates data, and enables greater comprehension of what information resides in archives, thereby unlocking new revenue opportunities, generating cost-savings, and improving healthcare delivery. For more information, visit enlitic.com.Contact InformationNewVuePhone: 802-488-0064Email: media@newvue.aiWebsite: newvue.aiEnliticDavid WilsonPhone: 216-681-3135Email: dwilson@enlitic.comWebsite: enlitic.com

