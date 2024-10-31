Clearpath Learning Group Receives Gold and Silver at the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards

The “Academy Awards” of learning, talent, and business executives honors L&D provider Clearpath with four HCM Excellence Awards.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearpath Learning Group, a leader in innovative Learning & Development Strategy and Design, has received four coveted Brandon Hall Group™ Gold and Silver awards for their work as a solution provider for client partners Accenture, AWS, BMW, and Uber Freight.

• Gold: Best Leadership Development Program in collaboration with BMW

• Gold: Best Model of a Growth Focused Organization in collaboration with Uber Freight

• Silver: Best Leadership Development Program in collaboration with Accenture

• Silver: Best Certification Program in collaboration with AWS

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. Often called the “Academy Awards” by Learning, Talent, and Business Executives, submissions from organizations around the world range from small to global enterprises, government, not-for-profits, and associations.

“Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke™, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

• Alignment to their business need and environment.

• Program design, functionality and delivery.

• Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

• Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

The Brandon Hall Group™ adjudication panel noted that Clearpath’s comprehensive approach, tailored specifically for an organization, simultaneously addresses both the strategic goals of the company and the unique challenges of its people. It went on to note “the holistic strategy adopted, considering various factors like market dynamics and internal capabilities, is impressive.”

“Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management,” said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “This year, we’ve witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization’s history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement.”

“We have always prioritized properly analyzing and identifying performance issues. We plan for performance shifts and create the plans to address the individual team and business performance all as one system,” said Jenn Kammerdiener, CEO, Founder, and Lead Practitioner at Clearpath. “A big part of our work is in helping our clients move into a mode of continuous improvement. The fact that we’re receiving recognition for our efforts means we also are continuously moving forward. That’s affirming.”

A complete list of winners can be viewed here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About Clearpath Learning Group

Clearpath is a steadfast partner in the business of people, perfecting performance so that companies thrive. Experts in the Learning & Development space, Clearpath identifies, designs, and deploys seamless strategies for the challenges businesses face as they navigate change. With specialization in a strategy-based approach, Clearpath swiftly distills complex situations into clear, focused, and tangible solutions. Learn more at https://clearpathlearninggroup.com.

