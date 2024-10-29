Taylor County Disaster Recovery Center Reopens in New Location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Taylor County is open in a new location to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Helene and Debby. Survivors of Hurricane Milton can also be served by the center.

Center location:

Taylor County

20116 Keaton Beach Road

Perry, FL 32348

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand wait times may be longer because of increased volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.