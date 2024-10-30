THE NEW WINX CLUB TEASER TRAILER ENCHANTS GLOBAL AUDIENCES AND DRIVES MAGICAL DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT

Check out the Winx Club Teaser Trailer! Rainbow SpA Logo The Winx Club Logo

LORETO, ITALY, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over for Winx Club fans around the world! The teaser trailer for the all-new animated series, premiering in 2025 on Rai and Netflix, is live and has already created a multi-platform social media frenzy. With refreshed visuals, thrilling new narratives, and a return to the iconic world of the Magic Dimension, the teaser has reignited fans’ excitement and drawn impressive engagement online.

The teaser trailer, which can be seen here, offering an exclusive preview of the beloved series’ latest chapter, has captivated the loyal fanbase and sparked a wave of new followers. Across key social platforms, audiences responded enthusiastically, cementing Winx Club’s legacy as a global phenomenon.

On TikTok, the trailer surpassed 3.7 million views in one week, earning over 489,000 likes and generating 8,623 comments. This surge of activity also contributed to an impressive 26,100 new followers. Notably, fans from the United States led views, followed closely by Italy, France, and Spain, showcasing Winx Club’s widespread appeal.

Instagram also saw a surge, with the teaser reaching 1.7 million views and gaining 131,000 likes and 3,246 comments. This engagement prompted 6,100 new followers, raising the total follower count to 646,000 on the platform

The teaser has generated considerable engagement on YouTube as well, with 350,000 views and 25,000 likes. Although the complete report is pending, 19% of YouTube’s viewership originated from the United States—a testament to the Winx Club’s universal fan appeal.

The reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with hundreds of fans turning to social platforms share their excitement about how “the magic is back.” Focusing on the “gorgeous,” high-quality animation, the nostalgic “vibe,” and the overall excitement of the Winx Club return, the heartfelt responses demonstrate the connection existing fans have with the series and their eagerness to share the Winx Club with a new generation of viewers. Fans’ reactions to the trailer can be seen on the official Winx Club Instagram page.

This digital success reflects the immense anticipation for the upcoming series and the franchise’s ongoing cultural impact. Since its inception in 2004, Winx Club, created by Iginio Straffi and produced and distributed by Rainbow SpA, has continuously evolved, boasting eight animated seasons, three theatrical films, and two Netflix live-action seasons of "Fate: The Winx Saga." With more than 20 billion views on YouTube and 35 billion on TikTok, the Winx Club fairies are more popular than ever, resonating with new and lifelong fans alike.

As Winx Club celebrates its 20th anniversary, the teaser trailer has opened a new chapter in this magical journey. Prepare to be enchanted once more as we get ready to fly with the Winx! Stay tuned for more announcements as additional broadcasters and exciting events will be unveiled soon.

ABOUT RAINBOW

Established in 1995 by multi-award-winning creator Iginio Straffi, Rainbow has emerged as a leader in animation and live-action content for all ages and platforms. Following the global success of Winx Club, Rainbow remains a top global licensor with over 500 active licenses worldwide. In addition to original content, Rainbow’s portfolio includes Bardel Inc., a renowned CGI and VFX animation studio, and Colorado Film, a leader in Italian live-action production. www.rbw.it/en

WINX CLUB OFFICIAL

www.winxclub.com

www.instagram.com/winxclub

www.facebook.com/WinxClub

https://www.youtube.com/@winxclub

