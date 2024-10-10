THE CYBERSMILE FOUNDATION AND RAINBOW UNITE TO “SPREAD MAGIC, NOT HATE” IN POWERFUL CAMPAIGN FOR WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

LORETO, ITALY, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow SpA, the creators of the iconic, globally recognized animated series Winx Club, has partnered with The Cybersmile Foundation to create a campaign aimed at tackling online abuse while raising awareness about cyberbullying. The initiative, titled "Spread Magic, Not Hate," is designed to promote the values of kindness and friendship, that have embodied Winx Club and its beloved characters for the past 20 years.

The long-term collaboration launches today October 10th in honor of World Mental Health Day, a global event aimed at raising mental health awareness.

“For 20 years, Winx Club has inspired fans across the world with messages of friendship, courage, and kindness”, said Iginio Straffi, Founder and CEO, Rainbow SpA. “In today’s digital world, promoting these values and standing united against cyberbullying is more important than ever. Our partnership with The Cybersmile Foundation will empower young people to spread magic and positivity, while fostering a safe and supportive online community.”

The first phase of this partnership will introduce custom, exclusive Winx Club content specially designed for the young adult audience who are particularly vulnerable to online negativity and cyberbullying. As part of the effort, Cybersmile and Rainbow will c co-develop a Winx Club interactive education module promoting themes of kindness, friendship, empathy and allyship. Once developed, this resource will become available via https://www.cybersmile.org/, with plans to expand the program as part of a multi-year partnership.

“We believe that both education and empathy are key to creating a kinder digital space,” said Scott Freeman, CEO, The Cybersmile Foundation. “Teaming up with Rainbow and the iconic Winx Club characters offers us a platform to reach millions of young adults to help them navigate the challenges of cyberbullying and online abuse. Together with our newest partner, we’re spreading a message of kindness when it’s most needed.”

Additionally, the collaboration will extend to the launch of an exclusive Winx Club capsule collection of limited edition, co-branded merchandise in partnership with Teemill. Proceeds from the collection will directly benefit Cybersmile’s ongoing mission to create a safer and more positive digital environment.

Supporters are encouraged to join the conversation today by using #WorldMentalHealthDay on social media when showcasing their love for and in support of the values of kindness and compassion embodied by the fairies of Winx Club.

ABOUT RAINBOW

Established in 1995 by multi-award-winning creator Iginio Straffi, President and CEO of the Group, Rainbow produces and distributes animated and Live Action contents across all audience targets and channels. First rising among the largest animation studios in the world following the extraordinary success of the Winx Club saga, loved and followed by millions, Rainbow has showcased the power to create global and classic franchises, landing yearly among the Top Global Licensors in the world with more than 500 active licenses.

Rainbow Group also includes Bardel Inc. - Emmy Award®-winning Canadian studio offering CGI and VFX animation services, and Colorado Film, Italian excellence company in Live Action production. Besides creating and distributing original content worldwide, the group reaches the global market with licensing, editorial projects, live events, and production of merchandise and toys also under license. www.rbw.it/en

ABOUT THE CYBERSMILE FOUNDATION

The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi-award-winning nonprofit organization committed to digital wellbeing and tackling all forms of bullying and abuse online. They work to promote kindness, diversity, and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community. Through education, research, awareness campaigns, and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, they reduce incidents of cyberbullying, and through their professional help and support services, they empower those affected and their families to regain control of their lives.

The Cybersmile Foundation is an international nonprofit organization registered as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization in the U.S. and as a registered charity in the U.K. (No. 1147576)

