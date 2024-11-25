Celebrating Artistic Excellence: ArtTour International Awards Saori Kurioka Top 60 Masters Recognition

Acclaimed Photographer Saori Kurioka Recognized for Her Unique Vision and Celebration of Nature’s Rhythm and Spirit

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International Magazine, a leading voice for artists worldwide, proudly honors Saori Kurioka with the distinguished Top 60 Masters Award, often dubbed “The Oscars of the Visual Arts.” Known for her compelling approach to fine art photography, Kurioka blends her love for nature with her artistic lens to create works that evoke peace, harmony, and a profound spiritual connection. Her photography transforms the everyday into art, inviting viewers to experience the beauty of life’s quiet rhythms.

Kurioka is the visionary behind Rhythm Shot Fine Art & Commercial Photography, where she approaches her subjects with an unmatched sensitivity to the natural world. Her creative process, which she describes as “listening to the rhythm of all Creation,” turns familiar landscapes and moments into images that invite reflection and inspire appreciation for the simplicity and elegance of the natural world.

Her artistry has earned her a feature in ArtTour International’s prestigious Top 60 Masters Book, celebrating artists whose vision and originality have a lasting impact. In addition, Kurioka’s journey and creative insights will be shared in the magazine’s highly anticipated anniversary issue this December, offering readers a closer look at her inspiration and dedication to her craft.

“Saori Kurioka’s work exemplifies the essence of what we at ArtTour International strive to uplift. Her photography reveals the beauty and rhythm of life with grace and a unique clarity,” shared ArtTour International Founder and CEO Viviana Puello. “We’re thrilled to honor her as a Top 60 Master and to celebrate her journey with our readers in our anniversary edition.”

Since its inception in 2011, ArtTour International Magazine has supported artists worldwide, publishing over 1,000 features and articles annually. Beyond traditional art journalism, the magazine champions ARTivists, raising awareness of social and environmental issues through art. This mission, led by Viviana Puello, aims to elevate voices that inspire change and connect

communities.

As Kurioka’s work receives international recognition, ArtTour International congratulates her achievements and looks forward to following her path as a photographer who captures the beauty of life’s quiet, meaningful moments.

