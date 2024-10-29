Baker Grace Is Releasing Her New EP "It Ends With Me" November 17th

Baker Grace Cutting Room

She Will Be Celebrating With A Performance At Legendary, New York Music Venue, The Cutting Room

I wrote ‘It Ends With Me’ after I got out of a 5 year relationship and my parents got divorced two weeks later. This project consists of 6 songs that tell the story of my journey back to myself.”” — Baker Grace

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Grace is a singer/songwriter who inspires others to be their most authentic selves and find strength in vulnerability. She is releasing her new EP, "It Ends With Me" November 17th., 2024 on all platforms. Celebrating the release she will be performing at The Cutting Room that same evening at 7:00 pm. Her haunting vocals, unique delivery, and honest lyrics are timeless and she looks forward to using her talents to grow her fanbase in 2024. Butterflies ", the first single from the EP, won the award for Best Pop Song at the HIMA Awards in July. She recently signed to independent label Instant Records distributed via The Orchard. The label is founded and headed by Richard Gottehrer who produced iconic artists, Blondie, The Go-Go's, Madonna, Ramones and the Talking Heads. She describes her EP, “I wrote ‘It Ends With Me’ after I got out of a 5 year relationship and my parents got divorced two weeks later. The two events happening so close to each other forced me to reflect on my life and my choices. This project consists of 6 songs that tell the story of my journey back to myself.”About Baker Grace: Baker Grace is a prolific songwriter and emotionally powerful singer. Hailing from New Jersey, she was discovered in high school after releasing an album she recorded in her basement with her Father. She was also mentored by songwriter, Scott Harris (who penned hits for Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Justin Beiber etc.) and signed to Republic Records. After releasing a few singles on Republic she decided to release her debut EP “Girl I Know” independently and garnered over 20 million streams!For more information contact Zenobia.Simmons@gmail.com

