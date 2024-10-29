Lachi’s Bold Out of the Dark Debut in Mad Different Series Celebrates Identity, Inclusivity and Unapologetic Expression

'Out of the Dark' by Lachi Ft. Medusa Indi Robinson, Medusa & Lachi 'Out of the Dark' Official Performance Video Lachi - Award-Winning Recording Artist, Founder of RAMPD & Disability Activist

Lachi's Mad Different concert series debuts 'Out of the Dark,' celebrating Black, Brown, Queer, Trans, Neurodivergent, and Disabled life experiences.

As a Black woman, I was told to keep my head down to avoid being perceived as aggressive or a ‘mad Black woman.' As a person with a disability, I was forced to fit in.” — Lachi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolific award-winning recording artist, songwriter and disability rights advocate, Lachi is commanding the spotlight with her groundbreaking series, Mad Different , and the dazzling debut performance video, Out of the Dark.Mad Different is an innovative concert series designed to amplify underrepresented voices through powerful music and storytelling. This first installment, Out of the Dark, highlights Lachi’s artistry with high-production visuals and compelling narratives, reshaping perceptions of disability, talent, and activism.Mad Different features an intimate series of unplugged concerts filmed at Amazon Music Studios in New York City, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and artist interviews, offering a rare and intimate glimpse into the lives and artistry of these intersectional artists. It focuses on diverse experiences intersecting with Black/Brown, Queer, Trans, Neurodivergent, and Disability identities.Lachi joins forces with a diverse array of world-class female musicians and celebrated co-artists, each bringing their unique perspective to the stage. From non-binary neurodivergent artist Medusa and deaf performer Indi Robinson, the series promises a rich exploration of identity and belonging through their original songs."As a Black woman, I was told to keep my head down to avoid being perceived as aggressive or a ‘mad Black woman.’ As a person with a disability, I was forced to fit in. This led to me (and so many like me) hiding my spark, my truth, my soul. The world wasn't built for people like me. I'm mad, and it drives me. I'm different, and it elevates me. It's time we celebrate that – our mad, our different." - LachiMad Different is more than a series of performances; it's a community-driven cultural movement. Fans are invited to follow the creation of each performance and engage with the artists through TikTok, YouTube, and other social media platforms. The series fosters an inclusive dialogue by sparking conversations about identity and difference through dynamic social media engagement and partnerships. Using the hashtag #MadDifferent, fans can share their own stories of self-acceptance, creating a space where differences are celebrated, and everyone is encouraged to connect and contribute to this growing community.The first single, Out of the Dark, has been officially released just in time for Halloween. This haunting, jazz-inspired track delves into themes of self-liberation and the journey of embracing one’s authentic self, featuring Lachi alongside co-artist Medusa. Known for their avant-garde 'revenge-pop' style, Medusa combines thick beats, visceral melodies, and unapologetic storytelling to explore queer joy, pain, and defiance, empowering outcasts and promoting neurodiversity.A true boundary-pusher, Medusa has performed for diverse audiences, from underground venues to major stages like NYC Pride and SXSW. Fans can experience Out of the Dark across platforms with a performance video and acoustic and fully-produced versions.Upcoming releases include A Girl (November 2024), Diseducation (December 2024), and That Kinda Black (January 2025), continuing the series' focus on identity and empowerment. Don’t miss the debut of Out of the Dark, and join the celebration of voices living their Mad Different truths.About Lachi: Lachi is a critically acclaimed, award-winning artist and disability advocate, as well as the founder of RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities), an organization dedicated to amplifying disability culture and promoting accessibility in the music industry. Recognized as the USA Today Woman of the Year and host of PBS' American Masters: Renegades, Lachi blends pop, electronic, and classical influences, with her work featured in outlets like Billboard and Hollywood Reporter. As a legally blind musician, Grammy Board Governor, and UN Disability Rights Advocate, Lachi champions inclusion and empowerment for people with disabilities. With a global fan base and strong social media presence, Lachi celebrates self-acceptance and authenticity, drawing from her experiences as a Black woman with a disability to inspire her music and passion for her Disability Culture community.For Press + Media Inquiries surrounding Lachi and Mad Different, please contact Jade Umbrella PR.

'Out of the Dark' by Lachi Ft. Medusa Official Performance Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.